Sheriff asks for ticket after getting caught speeding

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WOFL FOX 35) - Those who know Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood are familiar with his candid and colorful delivery when talking to lawbreakers.
Chitwood is now giving himself a dose of his own medicine after he was ticketed by one of his own deputies for going 78 mph in a 55-mph zone last Friday on LPGA Boulevard.
The deputy first extended his boss a professional courtesy and declined to write a citation. Chitwood later asked for a ticket "to set an example" for the agency. The incident happened just one day after the county settled a lawsuit for a deputy-involved crash.
"After my day settled down a little bit, I started saying to myself, 'Let's see here, we just paid out a $200,000 settlement for a deputy who was speeding and caused terrible injury to somebody," said Chitwood. " I was elected to enforce the law and not be above the law."
The citation carried a $281 fine, which Sheriff Chitwood has paid.
"I can't discipline my deputies, I can't be an effective leader if I'm going to say, 'I'm the sheriff, I was in a hurry, I'm above the law.' That's not how it works."