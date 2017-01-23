NYC subway map reimagined with hashtags News NYC subway map reimagined with hashtags Instead of New York City subway maps looking like they do know, what if they used nicknames instead of street names? Even Broadway shows instead of numbers?

That is what a European journalist and architect duo has done: reimagining how the New York City subway system is mapped out in a project they call "Tags and the City," which renames subway stations after the most popular Instagram hashtags in the area.

Using Instagram's geolocation data, co-creator Tin Fisher analyzed what hashtags were being used the most near a given subway stop. So for example Cathedral Parkway on the 1 line would be known as #seinfeld, a tribute to nearby Tom's Restaurant. The Spring Street stop would be #cronut. Franklin Street would be #ghostbusters. Canal Street would be #sangennaro, and so on.

Being that New Yorkers have a love affair with cuisine, it is no surprise that most of the subway stops would be transformed into all things food related. #serendipity and #eataly each made the list.