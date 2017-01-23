NYC subway map reimagined with hashtags

NEW YORK (FOX 5 NEWS) - Instead of New York City subway maps looking like they do know, what if they used nicknames instead of street names? Even Broadway shows instead of numbers?
That is what a European journalist and architect duo has done: reimagining how the New York City subway system is mapped out in a project they call "Tags and the City," which renames subway stations after the most popular Instagram hashtags in the area.
Using Instagram's geolocation data, co-creator Tin Fisher analyzed what hashtags were being used the most near a given subway stop. So for example Cathedral Parkway on the 1 line would be known as #seinfeld, a tribute to nearby Tom's Restaurant. The Spring Street stop would be #cronut. Franklin Street would be #ghostbusters. Canal Street would be #sangennaro, and so on.
Being that New Yorkers have a love affair with cuisine, it is no surprise that most of the subway stops would be transformed into all things food related. #serendipity and #eataly each made the list.