Gov. Mark Dayton collapses during State of the State

Gov. Mark Dayton collapsed at the podium while delivering his State of the State address at the Minnesota State Capitol Monday night.

Posted:Jan 23 2017 09:10PM EST

Updated:Jan 23 2017 09:44PM EST

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KMSP) - Gov. Mark Dayton collapsed at the podium while delivering his State of the State address at the Minnesota State Capitol Monday night. 

Dayton, 69, had been speaking for more than 40 minutes when he unexpectedly collapsed. He was reportedly about to make an offer of a new public health care option. House Speaker Kurt Daudt quickly adjourned the joint session of the House and Senate. 

Dayton stood back up shortly after and was escorted from the House chamber. He was taken back to the Governor's residence, according the House Sergeant at Arms. 

Dayton's son, Eric, wrote on Twitter that he is with his dad and he is "doing great."

 App Store Get it on Google Play

  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories you may be interested in - includes Advertiser Stories