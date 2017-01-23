NJ Transit, Amtrak disrupted due to downed wires

- Rail service along the Northeast Corridor -- both New Jersey Transit and Amtrak -- is suspended because of fallen wires near Linden, New Jersey.

"Amtrak is temporarily suspending service for Northeast Regional and Acela Express trains traveling in New Jersey," Amtrak said in an email. "Efforts are under way to clear area and restore service as soon as possible."

The North Jersey Coast Line on New Jersey Transit is also suspended between New York Penn Station and Long Branch.

New Jersey Transit is cross honoring systemwide. PATH and private buses are accepting rail tickets.