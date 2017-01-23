Plane crash at Tucson International Airport turns fatal

- At least one person is dead after a small aircraft crashed at Tucson International Airport on Monday. According to Federal Aviation Administration officials, the twin-engine Beechcraft BE300 crashed under unknown circumstances into a parking garage east of the terminal.

The FAA says two people were aboard. Per TIA, operations were continuing.

There has been a fatal private aircraft crash at @TucsonAirport. Airport operations are continuing. — TucsonAirport (@TucsonAirport) January 23, 2017

Small aircraft has crashed at Tucson Airport. #Tucson pic.twitter.com/j3ij1BGfK3 — Kevin Adger (@K_Adger_TNN) January 23, 2017

The Tucson Fire Department responded to assist the Tucson Airport Fire Department with the fire.

A witness reported seeing a small plane after it crashed into a wall near the rental car area.

