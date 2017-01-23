Plane crash at Tucson International Airport turns fatal

TUCSON, Ariz. - At least one person is dead after a small aircraft crashed at Tucson International Airport on Monday. According to Federal Aviation Administration officials, the twin-engine Beechcraft BE300 crashed under unknown circumstances into a parking garage east of the terminal.

The FAA says two people were aboard. Per TIA, operations were continuing.

The Tucson Fire Department responded to assist the Tucson Airport Fire Department with the fire.

A witness reported seeing a small plane after it crashed into a wall near the rental car area.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

