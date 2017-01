Manhattan sinkhole swallows up 2 SUVs News Manhattan sinkhole swallows up 2 SUVs A water main break in Washington Heights caused a sinkhole to open up on West 167 Street and partially swallow two SUVs Monday morning.

An NYPD truck pulled the two cars from the hole and also relocated several other vehicles so that crews could examine to the sinkhole and get to work.

Authorities closed off the area while DEP repairs the water main. DNAinfo.com reported that the break interrupted water supply to one building.