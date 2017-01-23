Man critically injured in machete attack News Man critically injured in machete attack A man lost a finger when three men armed with machetes attacked him in a brutal attack in the Bronx. It happened late Saturday night in an apartment building on Briggs Ave.

The NYPD says the men attacked a 25-year-old in a hallway with a knife along with the machetes. The victim suffered a severed left pinky and multiple lacerations to his arms and legs. He was taken to a hospital in critical but stable condition.

The attackers ran away and police are still trying to find them.

The first suspect is Hispanic, in his 20s; last seen wearing a blue and white jacket, a blue baseball cap and white sneakers.



The second suspect is Hispanic, in his 20s; last seen wearing a blue jacket, a dark colored baseball cap, white pants and black sneakers.



The third suspect is Hispanic, in his 20s, with his hair in a ponytail; last seen wearing a black t-shirt, dark colored pants and white sneakers.



Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).