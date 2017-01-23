NYC Council caucus wants answers in Graham shooting

NEW YORK (AP) - Lawmakers say they're concerned about the New York Police Department's handling of the case against a white officer who shot an unarmed black teen to death in his own bathroom.

Members of the City Council's Black and Latino Caucus wrote to Mayor Bill de Blasio and Police Commissioner James O'Neill in a letter dated Friday. They questioned why the decision by Officer Richard Haste to fire on Ramarley Graham, 18, in 2012 was considered justified.

Haste trailed Graham into his apartment amid a drug investigation and shot him near his grandmother and 6-year-old brother.

Haste testified that he thought he was about to be shot.

The lawmakers also questioned why no misconduct charges were brought for what they say was an expletive-laced tirade Haste unleashed at Graham's grandmother.

