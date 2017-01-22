United Airlines places nationwide ground stop on all domestic flights

A United Airlines plane takes off from Newark Liberty International Airport, in Newark, N.J.  (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)
A United Airlines plane takes off from Newark Liberty International Airport, in Newark, N.J.  (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)
By: FOX5NY.COM STAFF

Posted:Jan 22 2017 08:36PM EST

Updated:Jan 22 2017 09:49PM EST

United Airlines has placed a nationwide ground stop on all domestic flights Sunday night.

The airline tweeted out the announcement, “A ground stop is in place for domestic flights due to an IT issue. We’re working on a resolution. We apologize for the inconvenience.”

The airline has since lifted the ground stop as of Sunday night.

 App Store Get it on Google Play

  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories you may be interested in - includes Advertiser Stories