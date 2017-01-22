United Airlines places nationwide ground stop on all domestic flights

United Airlines has placed a nationwide ground stop on all domestic flights Sunday night.

The airline tweeted out the announcement, “A ground stop is in place for domestic flights due to an IT issue. We’re working on a resolution. We apologize for the inconvenience.”

The airline has since lifted the ground stop as of Sunday night.