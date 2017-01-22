WATCH: DC Police Officer gets special birthday surprise at Women's March on Washington

WASHINGTON - Participants at the Women's March on Washington took a break from marching on Saturday to send special birthday wishes to a DC Police Officer.
This is what we call Happy Birthday CDU style!!!#womensmarch #hbd #MPD pic.twitter.com/cL7e2yhARt— DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) January 22, 2017
DC Police tell FOX 5 that the officer, Officer Saunders, is 26-years-old and that the police captain on the scene asked marchers to assist in wishing her a happy birthday.
The group then burst into song, sending smiles throughout the crowd.