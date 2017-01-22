Governor Cuomo urges New Yorkers to prepare for storm

- Governor Andrew Cuomo urged New Yorkers to prepare for the coastal storm that will heavily impact New York City, Long Island and the Southern Hudson Valley.

The nor’easter is expected to hit Sunday night and last through Tuesday with strong winds, heavy rain, snow, sleet, and freezing rain.

Forecasts show winds could be gusting as high as 45 miles per hour before daybreak on Monday. The high winds may blow down trees and power lines, and power outages are expected.

Governor Cuomo also mentioned the potential of there being coastal flooding.

I urge NY’ers to prepare for coastal storm impacting NYC, Long Island & Southern Hudson Valley tonight through Tues: https://t.co/yQgEJwHESt — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) January 22, 2017

“As this storm could cause power outages across downstate and flooding for communities near the coastline, I am directing all relevant state agencies to be on alert and ready to respond to whatever Mother Nature throws our way,” said Governor Cuomo. “We will be closely monitoring storm conditions and deploying resources and equipment as necessary. I encourage all New Yorkers in these areas to plan ahead, avoid unnecessary travel, and above all else – stay safe.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.