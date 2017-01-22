Police investigate killing of Newark man found on street

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) - Authorities say a man was found dead with a gunshot wound on a Newark street.

Officials have identified the man as 24-year-old Devion Wilson. He was found on the 200 block of Avon Avenue on Saturday evening.

The Essex County Prosecutor's Office said the shooting occurred at 5:59 p.m. and Wilson was pronounced dead at 6:24 p.m.

No arrests have been made. Officials did not release any more information.

