Millions take part in Women's March across country News Millions take part in Women’s March across country Massive Women's marches took place throughout the country.

- Massive Women’s marches took place throughout the country.

The biggest protest took place in the nation's capital.

Organizers estimated that more than half a million demonstrators attended the Women's March on Washington as well as a massive demonstration in New York.

They proudly marched on the opposite side of history. More than 1-million people coast to coast, including about 200k New York City, took their voices of dissent up 5th avenue to the doorstep of Trump Tower.

They were voices from an older generation, the spirit of college students, and the pride of mothers and daughters.

"With this new administration, it’s really concerning. We’re concerned not only on women's rights, but everybody in between,” said one protestor.

The march stretched blocks down 5th avenue a walk to Trump Tower that was not just for women.

It was not just in New York -- objection to the new administration was seen as far away as Antarctica.

From the end of the earth to the hundreds of thousands in cities like Chicago and Boston and more than a half million in the nation’s capital, many took part to voice their views.

In Washington D.C., crowds larger than expected filled the National Mall.

Music icon Madonna offered inspiration for many fearful issues like abortion rights, gun control, climate change-- all targets of the Trump administration.

"Let’s march together through this darkness and with each step know that we are not afraid, we are not alone, that we will not back down,” she said.

Not staying quiet-- New York First Lady Chirlane McCray joined at the rally in New York with a long list of celebrities and activists.

"Look around you. We are together. We are united. We are always New York. Let’s march,” she said.

A movement of resistance from day one.