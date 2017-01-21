Celebrity chef notes similarity between Trump, Obama inauguration cakes

It looks like the Trumps have some explaining to do.

While the new first family celebrated President Donald Trump’s inauguration with dancing, parades, and happiness, something seemed extremely similar with President Obama’s inauguration, the inauguration cake.

‘Ace of Cakes’ chef and star Duff Goldman took to Twitter to note the huge similarity.

Goldman was the creator of Obama’s inauguration cake, and while watching the inauguration ball last night, he noticed Trump’s inauguration cake was very similar. However, Goldman was not the baker for this year’s cake.

After posting side by side pictures of the two cakes, he said, “The cake on the left is the one I made for President Obama’s inauguration 4 years ago. The one on the right is Trump’s. I didn’t make it,” ending with an emoji.

The cake on the left is the one I made for President Obama's inauguration 4 years ago. The one on the right is Trumps. I didn't make it. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/qJXpCfPhii — Duff Goldman (@Duff_Goldman) January 21, 2017

The tweet has since been retweeted 60,000 times, and many have commented on it saying it is an “exact rip-off.”

The White House has yet to comment on the situation.