Inauguration Day fashions News Inauguration Day fashions It was not a red carpet event, but rather Inauguration Day. The most important and powerful people of our nation gathered together and dressed their very best. It's no secret that the women stole the show. There were some great, elegant fashion looks. Style expert and author George Brescia breaks it all down.

Our new First Lady Melania Trump had many turning heads with a sky-blue cashmere knee-length dress, high-necked bolero jacket, matching gloves and stiletto pumps by Ralph Lauren. Ironically Melania wasn't the only one wearing Ralph Lauren. Hillary Clinton did, too.

Also in winter white was Ivanka Trump, who wore Oscar de la Renta.

One who made headlines and not for the right reasons was Kellyanne Conway, senior aide to President Donald Trump. The $3,600 double-breasted military-inspired Gucci coat took social media by surprise.

Even though this day was about the trump family, we can't forget Michelle Obama, who wore an elegant red dress by Jason Wu.

From this day forward when it comes to fashion all eyes will be on Melania Trump. What and who will she be wearing and will she become a fashion icon?