Ohio mom allegedly tapes son to wall on Facebook Live

(INSIDE EDITION)-- An Ohio mom is facing charges after cops say she taped her toddler son to a wall while broadcasting the act on Facebook Live.

A WSYX viewer in Reynoldsburg sent in the video in which cops say Shayla Rudolph taped her 2-year-old son's mouth shut before leaving him attached to the wall with boxing tape for 15 minutes.

"You can’t clean without them running around, tearing up? Tape them to the wall,” the woman says in the video. “You can’t cook or none of that because they running around? Tape them to the wall."

The mother can also be heard telling the boy: "Don’t make me put more tape up there... Now sit still, you can see the TV from there, you’ll be all right."

Reynoldsburg police Lt. Ron Wright said that 18-year-old Rudolph is facing a felony abduction charge "because the child’s liberty was restrained."

"This is not something we’ve seen," Wright said. "In my career — I’ve worked here 21 years — I’ve never seen someone tape a kid to a wall."

Rudolph has reportedly said the video was a joke.