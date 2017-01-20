President Donald Trump starts tweeting after swearing in

Posted:Jan 20 2017 01:03PM EST

Updated:Jan 20 2017 01:27PM EST

Donald Trump is the 45th President of the United States and he's already making his voice heard on his favorite platform: Twitter.

During the swearing in, President Trump officially received the handle of @Potus on Twitter. Former President Barack Obama will now be on Twitter as @Potus44. 

Around 12:50 ET, President Trump tweeted his first message as President and it came in two parts: "Today we are not merely transferring power from one Administration to another, or from one party to another – but we are transferring...power from Washington, D.C. and giving it back to you, the American People. #InaugurationDay"

 

 

 

 

 

 

If any of that that sounds familiar, it is. It was pulled directly from his speech during his inauguration as President.

President Trump continued to tweet out snippets of his speech. CLICK HERE to read them.

