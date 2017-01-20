Transfer of nuclear codes on Inauguration Day

Along with a new administration transitioning into the highest office in the land, there is a less ceremonious transfer of the nuclear codes.

- There's a sobering ritual on the morning of Inauguration Day that eclipses the ceremony itself.

It is so sensitive it takes place completely out of the public's eye and has potentially devastating consequences: the transferring of the nuclear launch codes which can set off some 2,000 missiles with the potential of killing hundreds of millions in a matter of minutes.

During the campaign, many questioned President-elect Donald Trump';s composure, judgment, restraint and diplomatic skill; all considered to be important characteristics for the person who wields this power.

Amongst those who openly expressed concerns: President Barack obama himself, citing Trump's often thin-skinned responses to topics many thought should not occupy a president's time.

From January 20 on, a 45-pound black satchel, known as the "nuclear football," will always be with President Trump wherever he goes, carried by a military aide who trails the president in case the nightmare scenario takes place.

There are no checks and balances in this system.

If the president orders it, even if Congress and his Cabinet are opposed, the order is carried out.

Many hope the gravity of that decision will require Trump to be more composed than he's sometimes seems to be.