Long Island teachers protest Trump's education nominee News Long Island teachers protest Trump's education nominee At rally Thursday, more than a hundred Long Island teachers said they are disappointed with President-elect Donald Trump's education secretary nominee Betsy Devos.

Devos, an education activist and GOP donor, has been criticized as an advocate for the expansion of charter schools and taxpayer-funded vouchers for private schools. Opponents argue she lacks experience and commitment to the public schools.

The rally was among the latest steps taken locally against Devos and it was part of a larger effort recognized as "a national day of action" in response to Trump's controversial nomination. Many here worry they will privatize education.

Trump calls Devos "a brilliant and passionate education advocate." The U.S. Senate is still deliberating the vote. No official decision has been made.