Successful lifestyle brand grew out of Harlem apartment News Successful lifestyle brand grew out of Harlem apartment

- What started as a business run out of an apartment in Harlem has blossomed into a full-fledged lifestyle brand. Paola Mathe radiates confidence both through her personal style and her e-commerce boutique Famn Djamn. She sells bold, one-of-a-kind accessories from arm cuffs to beaded necklaces and earth-toned earrings handmade in her home country.

At the foundation of Paola's business lies the head wrap, a garment worn by working-class Haitian women and layered with meaning among African American women.

Paola's striking head scarves became so popular on the streets of Harlem three years ago she decided to make her own. She sources prints and patterns from all over the world and handcrafts them on East 126th Street to inspire the same confidence in other women. Paola's confidence inspires.

Dressing one's head in cloth is not specific to one culture. But African in origin, a garment layered with meaning and endures throughout African American history as well.