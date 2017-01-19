Toothless woman arrested after deputies discover teeth in stolen vehicle [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Lindsey Stanley-McShane News Toothless woman arrested after deputies discover teeth in stolen vehicle A Florida woman was arrested recently after deputies discovered her shoes and dentures in a car that had been reported as stolen.

According to authorities, 31-year-old Lindsey Stanley-McShane appeared to be on drugs when deputies say she was on the ground searching for her shoes and dentures last Friday.

Nearby was a vehicle that had been reported as stolen with its interior light on. According to reports that is where deputies found her shoes and teeth. As a result deputies then arrested McShane and charged her with grand theft auto.

McShane was booked at the Lake County jail where she is currently being held on $10,000 bond.