Disney video proves all Pixar films connected

- Multitudes of Disney fans who've had a hunch that many of the Pixar films were connected in some way are apparently right.

In a video released earlier this week, “Pixar Easter Eggs,” Disney lets the cat out of the bag with subtle connections between the movies while others are more obvious.

Social media has reacted with posts pointing out, for example, that the shoe that contains the last plant life at the end of 'Wall-E' grows into the tree that is central to 'A Bug’s Life.'