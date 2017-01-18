Photo exhibit chronicles protests in New York News Photo exhibit chronicles protests in New York A new art exhibit in the Bronx could not be more timely. As the nation braces for demonstrations surrounding the inauguration of Donald Trump, this exhibit puts a spotlight on the modern history of protests in New York City.

The images at the Bronx Documentary Center all tell a story: the common thread is fight for justice. Mike Kamber is the gallery director, one of show's curators and a photographer who was out there in the field. He showed Fox 5 some of the photos that documented many important social challenges. So many of the same struggles are still being waged today: health care, gentrification, police brutality, war, and racial tensions.

So many of these photos are filled with raw emotion. Maybe it's fair to say these are the true artists are the ones that took to the streets, stood up for something they believed.

