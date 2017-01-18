Obama and Trump sharply differ on the press News Obama and Trump sharply differ on the press The stark contrast between President-elect Donald Trump's first press conference since the election and President Barack Obama's last press conference reveals just how differently the two view the Fourth Estate.

President Obama went out of his way to talk about the important role the media has keeping the powerful in check in a democracy. While President-elect Trump views many in the mainstream media with contempt.

Trump routinely uses Twitter to accuse some members of the media of being "totally biased." He told Fox News that Twitter is his only way to inform people because of the "very dishonest media."

Political analyst David Birdsell said that historically many presidents have had a love hate relationship with the press. But rarely has a president-elect been so vocal about it. It raises new challenges for reporters covering the new president.