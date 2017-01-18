High lead in water at hospital in New Jersey News High lead in water at hospital in New Jersey Englewood Hospital and Medical Center in New Jersey has switched to bottled and tank water in its 8 buildings now that high levels of lead have been found in the hospital's drinking water. The hospital says it has also put up notices throughout the facility about the issue.

The hospital says water samples from December 21, 2016, from some of its buildings had levels exceeding the federal limit.

The new Jersey Department of Environmental Protection notified the hospital about the high lead levels.

In a statement, the hospital says: "We take this issue very seriously and are working in cooperation with the NJDEP to determine the source of the lead and remedy the issue. We will take whatever measures are necessary to ensure that the quality of the water system at the hospital is safe." A hospital spokesperson says the hospital tests its water regularly and that's how the high lead level was detected last month.