Report: Kew Gardens has worst roads in NYC News Report: Kew Gardens has worst roads in NYC Some people living in Queens describe the streets of Kew Gardens like this:

- Some people living in Queens describe the streets of Kew Gardens like this:

"It's definitely inconvenient."

"The streets open up and mess up your car."

"It can be better."

Out of all the neighborhoods in all five boroughs, Kew Gardens is the worst when it comes to road conditions, according to a new report from the city's Independent Budget Office. The report tracked street condition assessments made by the city's DOT in 2014 and 2015. Only about 28 percent of streets in Kew Gardens are listed in "good" condition.

Councilwoman Karen Koslowitz says the DOT hadn't repaved Kew Gardens in years. We did catch construction crews working on Queens Boulevard to repave part of the road. But Koslowitz says the city needs to pick up the pace. She says she has put the pressure on them.

The DOT says it wants to make it very clear that the report does not reflect 2016. That year, the DOT repaved hundreds of lane miles in Queens, including more than 20 miles in this specific area.

Brooklyn streets -- specifically Fort Greene, Starrett City and Williamsburg -- are in the best shape, according to the report.