Flying Steps troupe breaks to Bach News Flying Steps troupe breaks to Bach The Flying Steps have taken a once local, urban art form and elevated it into a worldwide phenomenon. The dance troupe, formed in 1993 in Berlin, Germany, performs visually stunning routines, all to the tunes of legendary composer Johann Sebastian Bach.

Currently on a world tour, they slowed down long enough to show me exactly what makes their clique, click. Benny Kimoto said the troupe is happy to come to New York where it all started. Uwe Donaubauer joined after seeing them perform on television. Anna Holmstrom's background in ballet and contemporary dance allows her to put her own unique spin, pun intended, on every performance.

As you can imagine, with moves this intricate, they practice early and often.

I couldn't let them leave without a little impromptu performance. After a little warming up, they showed some moves in Central Park.

The Flying Steps are flying high above the competition, defying gravity, with acrobatic moves that make them more than worthy of being crowned world champs.