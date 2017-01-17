New Hampshire family plans bucket list for 9-year-old with terminal brain tumor

GoFundMe/Love for Ciara
GoFundMe/Love for Ciara

Posted:Jan 17 2017 01:45PM EST

Updated:Jan 18 2017 12:36PM EST

PORTSMOUTH, NH (FOX NEWS) - In just a few short weeks, 9-year-old Ciara Brills’ life has changed dramatically. First, it started with headaches that painkillers couldn’t relieve. Then, on Christmas, her family noticed she had a lazy eye. The following day, doctors diagnosed her with a malignant brain tumor.

Brills, of Portsmouth, New Hampshire, has a diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma (DIPG), a type of tumor found almost exclusively in children, Fox 25 reported. DIPG tumors are notoriously aggressive, difficult to treat, and, due to their placement on the brain stem, affect breathing, blood pressure and heart rate.

While their daughter’s life may soon be cut short, the Brills family plans to make what could be Ciara’s final days as fun and pleasant as possible by creating a bucket list for her.

Read the full story on FoxNews.com here

 

 App Store Get it on Google Play

  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories you may be interested in - includes Advertiser Stories