Woman killed by vehicle after leaving NY church

AMHERST, N.Y. (AP) - Police say a woman has died after she was hit by a vehicle just moments after attending services at a suburban Buffalo church.

Police in the town of Amherst say the accident occurred around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday on Eggert Road near St. Benedict Roman Catholic Church. Officials say the woman had gone to church and was crossing the street to get to her car when she was struck by a vehicle and pinned underneath it.

Police say the woman was taken to Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo, where she died.

Officers have talked to the driver, who hasn't been charged.

The road remained closed for about three hours after the accident.