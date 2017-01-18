Topless protester attacks Trump statue

A topless activist attacked a wax statue of President-elect Donald Trump in Madrid.

It happened Tuesday at the unveiling of the life-sized statue at a wax museum. The woman grabbed the crotch area with one hand and raised her fist over her head.

She had the phrase "grab patriarchy by the balls" scrawled on her back. She had "grab back" across her bare chest.

It took several minutes to restrain her and remove her from the museum. The feminist group FEMEN claimed responsibility for the incident. The international group began in the Ukraine. It commonly uses nudity in their protests.