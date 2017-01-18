Trailer park manager kills man over loud music

The manager of an upstate New York mobile home park has admitted to killing a tenant after the two got into a fight over loud music.

Harold Wolcott pleaded guilty Tuesday to criminally negligent homicide in Saratoga County Court in connection with the death of 51-year-old Scott Montie.

It happened at about 1 .m. on April 29, 2016. The sheriff's office received a 911 call from a resident of the Creek and Pines Mobile Home Park in the town of Milton reporting a disturbance.

Saratoga County sheriff's deputies found an unresponsive Montie trapped in a headlock by Wolcott when they were dispatched to the Pines Mobile Home Park in Milton following reports of their dispute. Montie died two days later.

Wolcott was initially charged with strangulation but the charges were upgraded to manslaughter after Montie died.

Wolcott faces up to four years in prison when he's sentenced on March 24.

