Markeith Loyd in Orlando PD custody

- Orlando PD says suspected cop-killer, Markeith Loyd is in custody.

Orlando Police Department Chief John Mina addressed the media Tuesday after Loyd's arrest. Mina said Loyd was at a home in Orlando when officers caught up with him.

Loyd was hiding out at an abandoned house on Lescot Lane in Orlando. Mina said Loyd tried to escape through a back door, but was confronted by police officers. Loyd then tried to run through the front door, but was confronted by law enforcement and taken into custody.

Mina said Loyd was wearing body armor and carrying handguns, one of which had a 100-round capacity. The chief said Loyd resisted arrest and suffered some minor injuries on his face.

Earlier Tuesday, Orlando PD released a new description of Loyd as the statewide manhunt entered a second week. Officers had not said whether the updated images of Loyd helped bring him in.

Loyd, 41, was wanted for questioning in the killing of his pregnant ex-girlfriend, Sade Dixon, last month and is a suspect in last Monday's fatal shooting of OPD Master Sgt. Debra Clayton.

Chief Mina said, in a tradition that goes back many years, Master Sgt. Debra Clayton's handcuffs were used in the arrest of Markeith Loyd.

Last week, investigators said it was possible Loyd was in the Haines City area, but were unable to find him there.

Three people have since been arrested on charges that they've helped Loyd elude police, but Loyd remained on the run, despite an additional $25,000 being added to the reward. It was unclear, after Loyd's arrest, if anyone would claim the total of $125,000 available for information leading to an arrest.

