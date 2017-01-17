Kickstarter seeks to be a leader in closing gender wage gap News Kickstarter seeks to be a leader in closing gender wage gap New York City hopes to close the gender gap in city wages by outlawing employers from asking job candidates about their salary history. One local company is already on board: Kickstarter. Fox 5 visited Kickstarter's Greenpoint, Brooklyn, offices to learn more about their decision to support the new bill.

- New York City hopes to close the gender gap in city wages by outlawing employers from asking job candidates about their salary history. One local company is already on board: Kickstarter. Fox 5 visited Kickstarter's Greenpoint, Brooklyn, offices to learn more about their decision to support the new bill.

Kickstarter is the first tech company to publicly back the legislation. The bill is designed to close the wage gap specifically as it relates to woman and people of color.

Public Advocate Letitia James introduced the bill.

Asking salary history was never part of the hiring process at Kickstarter. And if it were, Kickstarter would have had to adopt these hiring practices when it became a public benefit corporation last year.

Kickstarter finds itself in a position to lead and encourage other companies to make the same decisions.