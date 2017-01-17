Feds: Podcaster fired fatal shot at Irving Plaza News Feds: Podcaster fired fatal shot at Irving Plaza Some stunning claims were revealed in federal court Tuesday in a case that has disturbed many in New York's hip hop scene because it all started with social media beefing. A federal prosecutor says a popular hip hop podcaster called Taxstone who is known for shooting off his mouth was also shooting off the gun inside Irving Plaza last May. But his attorney denies the charges.

- Some stunning claims were revealed in federal court Tuesday in a case that has disturbed many in New York's hip hop scene because it all started with social media beefing. A federal prosecutor says a popular hip hop podcaster called Taxstone who is known for shooting off his mouth was also shooting off the gun inside Irving Plaza last May. But his attorney denies the charges.

Taxstone's real name is Darryl Campbell. The 31-year-old media personality went before a judge in federal court to be arraigned on two federal gun charges, including gun possession by a convicted felon.

His attorney, Kenneth J. Montgomery, told Fox 5 that Campbell is not guilty.

In court papers, federal prosecutors say DNA retrieved from the Kel-Tech 9mm handgun on the grip, the magazine, and the trigger indicate it was Campbell's weapon and that he fired the shots that wounded rapper Troy Ave and two others, and killed Troy Ave's bodyguard Ronald "Banga" McPhatter last May.

Montgomery said there is more to all of this.

Prosecutors say Troy Ave picked up the gun after being shot, and that is the one we see him allegedly holding in the video released by the NYPD.

In court, the prosecutor painted a picture of Campbell as a violent felon, not a well-intentioned media figure. He has over 20 arrests and two felony convictions, but his attorney said he put those problems in his past and is now out to help others.

At Montgomery's request, the federal judge approved a $500,000 bail package that would include house arrest.

Troy Ave remains free on bail on weapons possession and attempted murder charges.