Fill your sock and underwear drawers without stress News Fill your sock and underwear drawers without stress Basic Outfitters is making shopping for socks, t-shirts, and underwear so much easier for men.

- Men don't change their underwear for seven years. It's a simple but startling statistic in the retail world that is the inspiration behind Basic Outfitters, Michael Dweck says. Men aren't buying new socks, t-shirts, and underwear and their drawers are a mess. Michael believes they're not shopping for basics because it's not an enjoyable experience.

He and his wife figured out all of this firsthand when they got married in 2014 and moved into a tiny New York City apartment. Laura Dweck says she took over their entire dresser, leaving Michael with one drawer for his basics. When that sock and underwear drawer wouldn't close, she realized they had a serious problem.

So the couple set out to create their own line of basics, pouring their life savings and pulling some outside investment into an e-commerce site called Basic Outfitters. Guys can go on the site and load up on everything they need, no subscription necessary.

In two minutes, Laura says, you can choose up to 10 pairs of socks, three pairs of underwear, three t-shirts, and a pair of jogger sweatpants all for $60.

Since launching in November of 2015, Basic Outfitters' product return rate is less than 1 percent, which is well below the industry average. And their sales are growing fast. Michael says they've seen 25 percent growth month over month.

Since landing on Forbes 30 Under 30 and appearing on Shark Tank this month, their sales are even more impressive, growing over 1,000 percent, Laura says, from December to the middle of January.

So what's next? Laura says they're expanding their men's categories to include Henley shirts and jersey hoodies. They'll be available in the middle of February.

They're also looking to launch a women's line in the next 6 to 8 months.

www.basicoutfitters.com