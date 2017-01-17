Planes collide on the ground at LaGuardia

- An American Airlines Boeing 737 jetliner hit an American Eagle Embraer E175 regional jet on the ground at LaGuardia Airport Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

The 737 was pushing back from a terminal gate at about 1:40 p.m. when the right winglet hit the elevator of the E175, a spokesperson for the FAA said in a statement. The crew of the 737 said no one was hurt.

A spokesperson for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which runs the airport, said that passengers on the 737 were transferred to a new plane, which has departed.

The FAA spokesperson said the E175 was unoccupied.