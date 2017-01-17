The property on Wareham Place in Jamaica Estates, Queens is up for auction by Paramount. Visit PRusa.com.

Auction ends Tuesday for Trump's home in Queens News Auction ends Tuesday for Trump's home in Queens The first property ever connected to President-elect Donald Trump has become a hot spot for real estate deal-making.

Trump's earliest childhood home at 85-15 Wareham Place is up for auction for the second time in three months, with written bids due Tuesday, Jan 17 at 4 p.m.

Paramount Realty USA offered the 1940 Tudor-style house in a leafy part of Queens known as Jamaica Estates to bidders last fall, but that auction was canceled amid a burst of last-minute interest on the same night of the third presidential debate.

City records show an investor ultimately bought the home for nearly $1.4 million last month.

Paramount principal Misha Haghani says "there's no doubt it's more valuable" than it was when first offered, before the Republican's election win.

"It's really impossible to comp out this property. You look at similar properties in similar neighborhoods and make adjustments. Houses in this neighborhood are under $1M to over $4M. But how do you determine the value of a house of a President-elect," Haghani told 'Good Day New York.'

Bidders need to visit PRUSA.com and sign the selling agreement along with putting down 10 percent.

Trump's father built the home. The president-elect lived there until he was about 4.

"The kitchen and bath need updating. The rest of the home is good as is," said Haghani.

Trumps representatives haven't immediately responded to inquiries Tuesday about the sale.