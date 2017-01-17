Songwriter Greg Trooper passes away

New Jersey born singer Greg Trooper died on Sunday after a battle with pancreatic cancer

His wife Claire Mullally posted the news on her Facebook page: "I am heartbroken to tell you that Greg Trooper died in my arms this morning with our son Jack hugging us both. It was merciful and tender."

She said that a memorial celebration would be held in the coming weeks.

Trooper, born in Neptune Township was an acclaimed Americana songwriter whose songs were recorded by several artists, including Billy Bragg, Steve Earle and Vince Gill. Trooper released more than 12 albums on his own.

Bragg posted to his Facebook page that he was sorry to hear of Trooper's passing.

Trooper was 61.