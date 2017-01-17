Arrest in killing of Mount Vernon teen News Arrest in killing of Mount Vernon teen Mount Vernon authorities say that there has been an arrest in the murder of a 13-year-old girl how was hit by crossfire during a New Year's Eve gun battle.

Shamoya McKenzie was in a car when was she was unintentionally shot in the head. She died at Montefiore Mount Vernon Hospital.

Police said McKenzie was an innocent victim caught on the crossfire. Police say a 28-year-old Mount Vernon man also found at the scene was shot in the arm.

McKenzie was an eighth grader at Graham School in Mount Vernon. She was on the school's basketball team.

The Mount Vernon mayor said that a news conference was planned for Tuesday morning to release more information about the case.