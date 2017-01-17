3 shot dead in Jersey City

NEW JERSEY (FOX 5 NY) - One woman and two men were shot and killed in front of a home on Fulton Ave. in Jersey City Monday night.
The Hudson County Prosecutor's Office and Jersey City Police are investigating.
Sources say it appears the shooting was a drug deal gone wrong. A vehicle has been recovered.
The identity of the victims have not been released. Sources tell FOX 5 News that one of the victims may be the shooter.
The incident took place near Corcoran St. shortly after 10 p.m.
More than a dozen people gathered outside the crime scene overnight, several crying.
There may be multiple suspects in the shooting, according to police.