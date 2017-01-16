Americans with illnesses anxious over ACA repeal News Americans with illnesses anxious over ACA repeal The GOP-led Congress continues to move forward with President-elect Donald Trump's call to repeal the Affordable Care Act. But so far, neither Trump nor the Republican Party has outlined what would replace Obamacare.

Ali Walensky, 25, just got her diagnosis a month ago: breast cancer. Now on top of worrying about chemo, surgery, and the rest of her treatment plan, she is also worried about what will happen to her health insurance if the ACA is repealed.

The ACA has allowed Walensky to stay on her mother's compressive health plan until she turns 26 later this year, at which point she planned to switch to her employer's insurance. But her surgeon isn't covered on that plan.

Trump's pledge to get rid of the health care law in his first 100 days in office means her coverage could be impacted soon. Millions of Americans, many of whom participated in a day of action, share these concerns.

On Friday, congressional Republicans passed a budget resolution that is the first step towards dismantling the ACA.

Over the weekend, Trump told the Washington Post his replacement plan is "down to the final strokes," although he wouldn't reveal details. But that means little to people like Walensky who fear their health is about to be in limbo.

Trump said will roll out his replacement plan when nominee for health and human services secretary Tom Price, is confirmed. That confirmation hearing now set for Wednesday.