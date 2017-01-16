Modest fashion blogger builds huge following News Modest fashion blogger builds huge following Heba Jay represents a growing community of Islamic fashion influencers who are sparking a modest fashion movement, including the hijab.

- Heba Jay represents a growing community of Islamic fashion influencers who are sparking a modest fashion movement, including the hijab.

The term "modest fashion" indicates clothing that allows Muslim women to express their sense of style and remain covered. Turkey is the largest consumer of the trend, spending nearly $25 billion last year. And close behind is Indonesia. The Indonesian consulate sponsored Heba's trip to Jakarta Fashion Week.

Becoming a successful fashion blogger hinges on securing sponsored content. Retailers can pay influencers several thousand dollars to feature their items in a post.

Heba has over a 150,000 followers yet major fashion brands haven't approached her. The industry is incredibly saturated. But she wonders if her hijab makes a political statement mainstream fashion isn't ready for. Heba hopes the fashion industry will change as perceptions of Muslim Americans change.