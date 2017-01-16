NYPD busts man in connection with Irving Plaza shooting

- The NYPD has arrested another person in connection with a controversial nightclub shooting that left a bodyguard dead. Now there are new questions about what really happened.

His name is Darryl Campbell, 31, but is better known as Taxstone. His verbal shots at rappers and popular "Tax Season" podcast earned him thousands of followers and some very vocal critics in New York's hip hop scene. Now the NYPD says he is under arrest on a weapons possession charge in connection with the Irving Plaza shooting last May. It took the life of Ronald McPhatter and wounded two others.

Within days after the Irving Plaza shooting, Roland Collins, a hip hop artist who performs as Troy Ave, was arrested for attempted murder and weapons possession. He was also wounded in the shooting. Troy Ave is free on $500,000 bail. His attorney, Scott Leemon, has insisted from the beginning that he was a victim defending himself. Police disagreed.

Law enforcement sources said Campbell was picked up at a relative's home in East New York. His attorney, Kenneth J. Montgomery, has serious questions about the charges, which also include an unspecified federal charge.

Campbell is expected to appear in federal court to hear the charges against him. That is when we may learn why the feds were involved in this arrest, when it has been an NYPD case from the very beginning.