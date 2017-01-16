MTA, union reach tentative contract deal

- The MTA and its largest union finally reached a tentative contract deal around 3 a.m., averting a potential transit strike. The contract expired at midnight.

TWU Local 100 President John Samuelsen said the agreement is based on an economic package that includes a wage increase of more than 2 percent and other demands without losing health benefits. The contract affected nearly 40,000 transit workers. They operate and maintain 469 subway stations and 5,700 buses.

An MTA fare hike will likely go into effect in March.

In a statement, MTA CEO Thomas Prendergast said: "This proposed contract, which is still subject to ratification and MTA Board approval, is responsive to the needs of the hard-working men and women in the TWU Local 100 and is an affordable agreement that can be accommodated within our financial plan."