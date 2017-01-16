Firefighters rescue cow stuck in swimming pool

Firefighters hoist a cow out of a swimming pool outside a home in Oklahoma City, Jan. 15, 2017. (Courtesy of Oklahoma City Fire Department)
Firefighters hoist a cow out of a swimming pool outside a home in Oklahoma City, Jan. 15, 2017. (Courtesy of Oklahoma City Fire Department)

Posted:Jan 16 2017 03:27PM EST

Updated:Jan 16 2017 03:29PM EST

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Think it's hard for firefighters to rescue a cat in a tree? Try a cow in a swimming pool.

Firefighters in Oklahoma City were summoned Sunday morning after a homeowner reported hearing some sort of "snorting" coming from his swimming pool area. Emergency responders arrived and discovered a hole in the swimming pool's liner and a cow trapped in the water.

Oklahoma City Fire Department Battalion Chief Benny Fulkerson says firefighters used their pumps to remove about 5 feet of water from the pool so the cow wouldn't experience hypothermia. Crews then brought in a wrecker to hoist the nearly 1,500-pound animal from the pool and to safety.

Fulkerson says the cow appeared to be uninjured after its ordeal.

 App Store Get it on Google Play

  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories you may be interested in - includes Advertiser Stories