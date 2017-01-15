Professional wrestler legend Jimmy "Superfly" Snuka dead at 73

Jimmy 'Superfly' Snuka at the Spooky Empire Mayhem Horror Convention in Orlando, Fla., May 31, 2014. (Photo by Jeff Daly/Invision/AP)
By: FOX5NY.COM STAFF

Posted:Jan 15 2017 03:59PM EST

Updated:Jan 15 2017 04:38PM EST

Legendary professional wrestler Jimmy “Superfly” Snuka died on Sunday according to family.

Snuka was 73.

Former wrestler and actor Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson tweeted about Snuka’s death, “Our family @TaminaSnuka asked me to share the sad news that her dad Jimmy Snuka has just passed away. Alofa atu I le aiga atoa. #RIPSuperfly.”

A Lehigh County judge on Jan. 3 dismissed the murder case against the retired WWE star in the death of Nancy Argentino, whose body was found in their Whitehall Township hotel room. Prosecutors allege she was beaten. Snuka maintained she died from a fall.

 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

