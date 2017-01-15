Woman pinned between car, pump in gas station dies

A woman was arrested while driving under the influence of drugs after she was involved in a crash in Shirley, Long Island Saturday morning.

Renee McKinney attempted to make a right turn into a gas station, but missed and knocked over a gas pump.

Rosalie Koenig was pumping gas on the other side of the pump when she became pinned in between her car and the gas pump.

Koenig, 62, a resident of Mastic, was transferred to Stony Brook University Hospital and was pronounced dead Sunday morning.

McKinney and her passenger, were taken to the hospital for precautions, but had no injuries.

McKinney, 52, was arrested and charged for driving while ability impaired and is scheduled to be arraigned.