MLK march draws thousands despite weather News MLK march draws thousands despite weather Some of the people who attended the march were from New York City. Reverend Al Sharpton sponsored the rally ahead of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, which is on Monday. The plan, Sharpton said, was to bring their message to the steps of Capitol Hill.

Some of the people who attended the march were from New York City. Reverend Al Sharpton sponsored the rally ahead of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, which is on Monday. The plan, Sharpton said, was to bring their message to the steps of Capitol Hill.

Dozens gathered at the National Action Network in Harlem Saturday morning where they got onto several buses and headed to Washington D.C.

Despite the rain and cold weather, marchers filled several blocks at the "We Shall Not Be Moved" March - A march which took place six-days before the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump.

Rights groups and thousands of their members marched to the Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial to protect the dream of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and remind President-elect Trump and Congress that the fight for civil rights will not rest.

"We want this nation to understand that what has been fought for and gained -- that you're going to need more than one election to turn it around," said Sharpton.

Sharpton, who organized and led the rally, said they're here for four non-negotiable issues-- Voting rights, criminal justice and police reform, equal and fair economic justice, and the Affordable Care Act.

We are going to go to Senators' offices, and we are going to visit them right before the votes for Mr. Sessions. We need to make some house calls. We need to stay a little while, and we need to stay in their office while they're on the floor voting here, because Dr. King died fighting for these rights,” he said.

Many of the marchers also wanted to protect the legacy of President Barack Obama.

"I'm here because I want to see a change. I want to see this next administration not proceed with some of their policies and after having a president like Obama, Trump coming in is quite disturbing."

Organizers were expecting 25,000 people to show up to the rally; however attendance was well below that number.

Meanwhile, Rev. Al Sharpton, Mayor Bill de Blasio, and a number of celebrities are planning to rally in New York City on the eve of president-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.