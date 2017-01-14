2 firefighters injured in Long Island blaze

WEST BABYLON, N.Y. (AP) - A fire that engulfed a Long Island home left two firefighters injured.

Authorities say flames swept the house in the Suffolk County town of West Babylon on Saturday afternoon.

As firefighters battled the blaze that started on the second floor and rose through the roof, some live wires fell on their truck. One firefighter suffered a knee injury, the other an unnamed minor injury.

The residents of the home escaped unharmed.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2016. The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.