Circus Ring of Fame honors timeless performers News Circus Ring of Fame honors timeless performers Tightrope walkers, a sword balancer, and even a horse are among the acts that will become part of the Circus Ring of Fame Saturday.

The ceremony is in Sarasota on St. Armand's Circle January 14, and the city’s rich history of performers will take center stage.

Many past performers still call the city home and the Showfolks Club of Sarasota works to make sure they will never be forgotten.

Dora Foster, or as she's better known, Rogana, is a sword balancer. She spent her life in the circus.

"This was our life. I didn't know anything else,” Rogana told FOX 13 News.

Rogana toured the world and for the Ringling Brosthers. She would take the audience's breath away.

"When you see the audience enjoying it, then you want to give a little bit more. It's only when you retire and stop doing it, then you realize it," she said.

The induction into the Circus Ring of Fame has taken her by surprise.

“We have so many, many people who deserve this. I don't know that I deserve it, but I’m more than proud that I’m receiving it," Rogana said.

Dagmar Beavers' feels the same way. Her family, The Pedrolas is also being honored. She performed as a wire-walker, and her family as aerialists. They'd perform amazing stunts; some of them hanging only by their teeth.

“It's a dream come true. Total dream come true,” Dagmar said. "I was amazed by them, but I grew up seeing them perform so that was just everyday life for me."

On Saturday, they will once again hear the roar of the audience as they become members of the Ring of Fame. And they hope fans, no matter how old or young, will always treasure their acts.

“To hear the applause is amazing. It's wonderful," Dagmar said. "It's important to keep the old circus alive.”

The ceremony will start Saturday at 2 p.m. There will be a circus band with 60 musicians, and of course the honorees and their families will be present.